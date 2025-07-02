Samay Raina takes a dig at Aamir Khan after latter beats him at chess: ‘Kabhi kabhi Laal Singh Chaddha bhi ho jata hai’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently sat down for a casual yet competitive game of chess with comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, and the entertaining match has now surfaced on Samay’s Instagram profile. Aamir Khan and Samay Raina played chess

As the game was about to begin, Aamir, clearly enjoying the moment, turned to the people filming and declared, “Record karo. Maar raha hu isse. Adha ghanta khelenge hum log.” (Record this. I’m beating him. We’ll play for half an hour.)

The match saw Aamir making quick, confident moves, while Samay attempted to keep up. After a misstep from the comedian, Aamir didn’t miss the chance to comment, saying, “Gadbad kar di tune mere dost.” (You’ve made a mistake, my friend.) As Samay tried to figure out what went wrong, Aamir added, “Abhi itna kacha bhi nahi hun bhai.” (I’m not that amateur, brother.)

In a light moment, Samay cracked a joke mid-game to throw Aamir off, but the actor wasn’t having it. “Sun abhi confuse nahi karna,” he said. (Listen, don’t confuse me now.)

Eventually, Aamir emerged victorious. With a wide smile, he said to Samay, “Aamir Khan se haara hai, khush hona chahiye tereko.” (You’ve lost to Aamir Khan, you should be happy.) Samay, never one to miss a punchline, replied, “Koi nahi sir. Kabhi kabhi Laal Singh Chaddha bhi ho jata hai.” (It’s alright sir. Sometimes things turn into Laal Singh Chaddha too.)

As he left the scene, Aamir made sure the moment would make it to the internet. “Tu daalega yeh, make sure that he puts it,” he said.

The clip also features a short interaction between Samay and a fan, who approached him saying he was a big admirer of India’s Got Latent, Samay’s now-deleted YouTube reality show. The fan even performed impromptu, though Samay didn’t seem too impressed.

The timing of the video is notable, as Samay is currently touring the UK with his stand-up set following a setback in India. His YouTube show ran into controversy after an episode featuring Ranveer Allahabadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and others led to multiple FIRs for objectionable content. In response, Samay removed all episodes and cancelled several performances across India.