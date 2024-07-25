Sarfira actor Radhikka Madan is one of the finest talents of her generation, say experts

Having been around in the film industry for seven years now, and with some critically acclaimed projects to her credit, actor Radhikka Madan continues to up her game with her versatile roles and screen presence. Her performance in the recent release Sarfira — based on the life of a common man who dreams of starting a low-cost airline — has not only garnered positive reviews from fans and critics but also showcased her acting chops in the best possible way. Portraying the role of a traditional Maharashtrian woman Rani in this Sudha Kongara’s directorial, Madan effortlessly balances warmth and affection of being a doting wife and the determination and ambition of a modern woman. Radhikka Madan was last seen in Sarfira

Lauding her performance, film trade analyst Komal Nahta stresses that Sarfira is not the first film where Madan has given a “brilliant performance” and she has been doing some incredible work in the past, too. “Radhikka truly knows her craft. I loved her performance in Sarfira. The way she picked her Marathi dialect in the film is commendable. In fact, she was equally food in good in her last film, I,” says Nahta.

Sharing the screen with a superstar like Akshay Kumar can be intimidating, but Madan, who portrayed the role of his wife in the film, held her ground and confidently owned her character. Stating that she was “at par with Akshay’s energy”, trade analyst Atul Mohan concurs that Sarfira is undoubtedly Madan’s coming-of-age film. “Radhikka has come out strong in today’s generation of Bollywood actors and is one of the finest actors. She chooses content driven scripts and that totally works for her. She picks roles that allow her to get into the skin of the character,” says Mohan.

Showcasing her range and versatility, Madan also impressed the audience with her impeccable comic timing. Her portrayal of Rani is a perfect blend of humour, sensitivity, and playfulness that added a layer of lightness to the film.

Producer and film trade expert Girish Johar opines that Sarfira resonated with the audiences because of power-packed performances, and he gives a special shout out to Madan’s portrayal of spirited Rani. "Sarfira had one of the most commendable performances by both Akshay Kumar and Radhikka. It was brilliantly done by the whole team. Angrezi Medium, Pataakha, and now Sarfira, Radhikka has been consistently picking good scripts. Also, she is choosing the right kind of makers to associate herself with. She is already a popular face and now with these nuanced characters, the audience tends to resonate with her characters even more,” says Johar.