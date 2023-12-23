Scam 2003 and Scoop actor Girish Sharma: It’s my dream to revive my band

Recently seen in web shows Scoop and Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story, actor Girish Sharma has been part of multiple shows and films in the last three years. The actor, who once had a band titled Bandey, is now enjoying his singing-writing and composing streak. Actor Girish Sharma was recently in Lucknow. He acted in back-to-back plays Baaghi Albele and Golden Jubilee staged during the Repertwahr Festival.(Deep Saxena/HT)

“My learning so far is to go with the flow as planning has never worked for me. I am a singer-songwriter and used to have a band. I tried everything but we couldn’t continue after 2010. It’s my dream to revive my band. Now, I see a lot of music happening in different formats. I have sung for four films, I do open mic and live concerts, sing in plays and will start releasing my singles in 2024,” says the actor-singer on a recent visit to Lucknow.

Sharma says that he has understood that “everything happens with time”.

“People used to tell me that I should choose between music and acting. Now, I invite them to my musicals like the play Golden Jubilee where I act and sing! I have sung, written and composed a song (Ishaara) for the upcoming film The Wallet by director Saumitra Singh which stars (actor) Naseeruddin Shah sir and the films House of Lies and Taxi Number 24 (both by Singh).

“During the lockdown, I acted and recorded a theme song for Britain-based film Terror Net. Also, work is on for my single and hope we will bring it out soon,” he adds.

Sharma feels the band will take some time to happen as it’s a union of like-minded musicians.

Besides acting in new shows, he enjoys doing theatre. “I realised and it’s an ilhaam (inspiration) for me that I am enjoying touring for theatre. It’s a very happy feeling deep inside. I take my craft and myself very seriously. Even if I am walking on the road, I keep looking for things which I can make an FD (fixed deposit) in my memory bank and use when required,” says the Mayanagari - City of Dreams actor.

Sharma agrees that the theatre may not have that kind of money but gives him satisfaction – the reason he left his job! “Theatre is like riyaaz for me and due to it mere saare auditions clear ho rahe hain! I am an old school person and will continue doing theatre to learn, kyunki seekhna to taah-umr chalega. I’m happy going with the flow. With God’s grace, every month or two I have had a project release,” he says.