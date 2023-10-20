Karishma Tanna on Busan Film Festival win for Scoop: Was always a name in industry, but my work didn't speak for itself

Karishma Tanna is on cloud nine ever since she lifted the top honours at the Busan Film Festival. She was there in attendance and won Best Lead Actress award for her series Scoop. Actor Karishma Tanna Bangera played the lead role in the web show Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta.

“This is my first experience of a film festival, and how great has the start been! We got not one but two nominations, and won both, including Best Asian TV series. I am totally overwhelmed. I was always a name in the industry, people knew me, but my work was not speaking for me. I feel, after Scoop, it is doing that. The perception about me has changed. I am liking that it’s a little step ahead in my career,” says the 39-year-old.

She feels ‘validated’ now. The kind of roles coming her way too have changed drastically, she claims, “The kind of scripts I was offered before have stopped coming, I hope it’s for the good. People have seen me in a different light now, earlier it was glamorous. I am expecting stronger roles.”

But people don’t talk about the flipside of such recognitions- the pressure on the actor to replicate the same success with the very next project. Tanna is aware and prepared. “It’s making me nervous. Everyone is asking me ‘now what’, it is very difficult for you to choose something. I said I will only taking up something good which is written for me. A setup like Scoop- I will wait for a good project to come my way, that gives me time to perform. Even if it takes long to come my way, I am okay I will wait and bask in this glory,” she ends.

