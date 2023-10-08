News / Entertainment / Web Series / Hansal Mehta's Scoop wins Best Asian TV Series, Karishma Tanna bags Best Actress at Asia Contents Awards & Global OT

Hansal Mehta's Scoop wins Best Asian TV Series, Karishma Tanna bags Best Actress at Asia Contents Awards & Global OT

Oct 08, 2023 10:00 PM IST

Scoop won big at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023. Karishma Tanna was present at the ceremony to collect the awards.

Hansal Mehta's Scoop has scooped big at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan, South Korea, winning Best Asian TV Series and Best Actress for Karishma Tanna. The Netflix series was nominated in these two categories at the ceremony. Hansal took to his X account to share the big news. (Also read: Hansal Mehta opens up about his drinking problem, reveals wife Safeena would ask him 'kitna peete ho tum?')

Hansal Mehta's Scoop released on Netflix in June.

Scoop wins 2 awards

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Hansal Mehta wrote, "We won! Best Asian TV Series at Busan. #BIFF23." The director also wrote in a separate post, "Two nominations and two awards for #ScoopOnNetflix at @busanfilmfest - Best Asian Series and Best Lead Actress for incredible @KARISHMAK_TANNA. Huge honour for the entire team. Thank you team @MatchboxShots, team @NetflixIndia and the brilliant #Scoop team. Official post soon! But we are overjoyed." The director also reposted congratulatory posts on the big win!"

Actor Karishma Tanna, who was present at the ceremony, went on stage to collect her award. In Hansal's post, she was seen in a picture as she accepted her award. She looked stunning in a shiny black sari for the .

In the official post on X, the festival page wrote, “The 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, the representative content event of the Busan International Film Festival that awards excellent TV, OTT, and online content across Asia, has announced this year’s winners and winners. Congratulations!”

About Scoop

Based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind Bars In Byculla, Scoop follows the story of intrepid crime reporter Jagruti Vora (played by Karishma Tanna). After a fellow journalist is murdered by the Chhota Rajan gang in 2011, Jagruti’s investigation into the murder soon leads to her being arrested and falsely accused of the crime. It released on Netflix on June.

The Hindustan Times review of the series read, “Scoop doesn't hate journalists, nor does it want you to. It respects the profession and acknowledges the dangers involved, but also points its finger at the increasingly volatile scenario of the current trend of controversy-happy, clickbait journalism. There is no time for truth, only views. Less facts, more gossip. All part and parcel of the hustle. Scoop is gripping, thought-provoking work- right down to its bone-chilling final credits, and it is brought together by a director in full command of his craft. All reports need evidence, while some mostly need courage.”

