School Friends actor Navika Kotia says working with Sridevi will always be a beautiful memory

After a good stint as a child artiste, actor Navika Kotia asserts that she is more than happy to have started afresh in the industry.

“Being a child actor did help me to stay connected to the industry though I was on a study break. Once back on shoot from last year, with the same show that I was also part of as a kid, it was like a home coming. It felt like I had never gone anywhere after wrapping my part in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Actually, it is better this way. I never felt left out or like an outsider. A break from work to build up your life and to live the transition from child to adult was important too. Thankfully, things have fallen into place for me till now,” says the School Friends (2022) actor.

For Kotia, working with big names very initially in her career, she adds, “Of course, for any child artiste it is the best learning ground. Working with an actor like Sridevi ji, whose class was apart when it came to portraying characters and maintaining professionalism to the hilt, I got to share screen for one of our best films till date, English Vinglish (2012) will always be a beautiful memory for me. At times, I still recall the way she would transform herself into the character in a jiffy. I learnt to stay honest to the camera while working with senior actors.”

For now, Kotia is busy with her TV daily. “I have already tried my hand at different mediums and industries as I have done a few Telugu projects as well. But for now, my show Kyunki Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is keeping me busy but offers are there, and as I have tried OTT shows last year, so maybe more OTT shows can happen in the days to come,” the actor says.

