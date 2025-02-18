Menu Explore
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco buy lavish Beverly Hills mansion for $35 million

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 18, 2025 01:29 PM IST

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to the next level by purchasing a Spanish-style mansion, complete with luxury amenities

Singer Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to new heights, both personally and financially, with the purchase of an opulent Beverly Hills residence. According to a report by TMZ, sources within the property industry have confirmed that the couple secured the stunning Spanish-style estate in December, spending an astonishing $35 million on the acquisition.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have bought a mansion for $35 million
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have bought a mansion for $35 million

Boasting seven bedrooms and twelve bathrooms, the expansive home is nothing short of a luxury retreat. The estate features multiple buildings, including a library and an elegant spiral staircase. Outdoors, the property is equally impressive, offering a glass greenhouse solarium, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and a swimming pool.

With this extravagant home now in their possession, Gomez and Blanco were able to mark their first Valentine’s Day as homeowners in an unforgettable manner. True to his signature style, the music producer opted for an unconventional romantic gesture—filling a bathtub with cheese as a surprise for Gomez.

Blanco shared a glimpse of his unique display in an Instagram video, captioning the post, “when your fiancé [sic] isn’t much of a flowers girl.” The footage showed a carefully arranged trail of tortilla chips leading into a marble-clad bathroom, where Blanco had spelled out “I [heart] You” on the floor using more crisps. However, the centrepiece of his extravagant effort was undoubtedly the luxurious, free-standing marble bathtub, brimming with vibrant orange melted cheese.

To make the moment even more memorable, Blanco took a tortilla chip, dipped it into the cheese-filled tub, and took a bite—all while their latest track, Scared Of Loving You, played in the background. The song, which was released last Thursday, accompanied the couple’s announcement of their upcoming joint album, I Said I Love You First.

The pair, who have been acquainted for over a decade, recently confirmed their engagement, delighting fans who have followed their relationship’s evolution. Their latest milestones mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter together.

