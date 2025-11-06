Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s co-star Shaad Randhawa reveals their mindset before debut Saiyaara: ‘Koi ghabrahat nahi thi…’

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Shaad, who has featured in every Mohit movie, reflected on how Saiyaara’s success caught even the cast by surprise. “Dekhiye, jab hum koi film banata hai, we always want people to love the film and appreciate the film. Sabki ummeed yahi hoti hai. But luckily, ye hua iss saal, jiss saal Saiyaara ke saath hua, jiska obviously main toh bahut hi chhota hissa tha,” he said. He recalled Mohit telling him, “‘Bhai, it’s just two scenes, but you know, probably we have to work on looking different.’”

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara took audiences on an emotional rollercoaster with a story that had everyone on the edge of their seats and, by the end, in tears. While its moving plot and Mohit's direction set the tone, it was the performances by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that truly struck a chord. Now, actor Shaad Randhawa — who played Prince in the film — has opened up about the behind-the-scenes emotions, revealing what it was like to be part of a film that became a cultural moment.

When asked about how Ahaan and Aneet handled the pressure of their Bollywood debut, Shaad was full of praise. “Bilkul nahi, unmein koi ghabrahat nahi thi. They were very confident of their skill and their work, and that came across,” he said.

Though Shaad’s role was small, he was overwhelmed by the response. “Aise notice hoga, aur specially mujhe toh pata tha mera toh chhota sa scene hi hai, toh maine expect nahi kiya tha. But touchwood, the film had such a large acceptance, such a large audience, and so much love ki har ek character uss film mein was recognised.”

Sharing a sweet memory from set, he added, “Mera pehla scene Ahaan ke saath tha, aur jaise hi shot khatam hua, maine Mohit ko bola — actually maine Ahaan ko bola, ‘Wow!’ Usne poocha, ‘You liked it? Was it good? You connected?’ Maine kaha, ‘Yes, you are so good!’ Phir maine Mohit ko bola, ‘Yaar Mohit, ye dono bahut acche actors hain.’ Toh Mohit ne bola, ‘Haan bhai, aise hi nahi liya hai unko — bahut acche actors hain, isliye liya.’” Calling their debut a standout one, Shaad concluded, “They proved it, and I’m so happy for them — like I’m so happy for Harsh and Sonam now.”

With such glowing praise from a seasoned actor, it’s clear that Saiyaara wasn’t just a hit on-screen; it was a film that left a lasting impression on everyone who worked on it.