 Shaan: At 18, I was terrible, Maahi is fantastic
Shaan: At 18, I was terrible, Maahi is fantastic

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Mar 26, 2024 06:36 PM IST

Shaan talks about son Maahi's musical debut and how they have been harnessing the young prodigy's dream together

Singer Shaan has been a part of the Indian music industry for over two decades. In February this year, his legacy was taken forward as his son Maahi released his first independent single Sorry. The song struck a chord with the audience and Shaan feels like a proud father.

Shaan with son Maahi

Talking about him, Shaan says, “Maahi is only 18 but he has been preparing for this for so many years. It’s his dream to be a pop star and we have been harnessing it together for the last 3-4 years. Every day he would come sing something, show me a dance step. He has also been going to the gym and doing his classical music.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The 51-year-old even raves about his older son Soham Mukherji. “Even my older boy Sohum, he has his own band and they already have had 18 releases. Both my sons have their own different styles and brands, even different from what I do,” he shares, adding, “As parents, you want to guide them but also not spoon feed. I don’t ask him (Maahi) to come with me, perform at my shows. He should have his own identity, his own vocal style, personality and his own journey.”

Mention that Maahi reminds of the charm and swag that Shaan also possesses, and the singer disagrees. He quips, “At 18, I was crap. I was terrible but he is fantastic.” He credits it all to Maahi’s hard work and dedication. “Nothing can get you anywhere without hard work. A lot of people say that this new generation want to get things smart, but they don’t work hard. I think I have a fantastic example of just the opposite. He puts in a lot of effort, and I see a lot of his strengths in it too. So, more power to the new generation,” he says.

Ask Shaan what his feedback was for Maahi’s song Sorry, and he reveals, “I was a part of the process, so the song was already in my ear by the time it came out. I love that people love the song. It has a very catchy vibe, and I am glad it has done very well. He has been performing it live and people are chanting ‘Maahi, Maahi’ and I feel very proud and relieved. It’s quite like my journey as I also started off small and got lucky that my first song Musu Musu got popular. Otherwise, the journey from a singer to a star singer can be quite a long one some time.”

Shaan: At 18, I was terrible, Maahi is fantastic
