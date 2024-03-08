Shaan sings with his son Maahi for the ‘first time ever’, people can’t stop saying how alike they look

A video of Shaan with his son has gone viral on social media and left people smiling. It captures him singing a famous song with his son Maahi. While their beautiful voices have wowed many, people couldn’t stop commenting on how alike they look. The image shows Shaan with his son Maahi. (Instagram/@radionasha )

Radio Nasha shared the video on Instagram. “We live for these wholesome moments,” they wrote and tagged the singers. They also added that Shaan is joining the organisation as an RJ.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “1st time ever singer Shaan with his son Maahi”. The video shows the dad and son duo wearing casual outfits. They are seen singing Kishore Kumar’s hit song Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein.

Take a look at this video of Shaan singing with his son Maahi:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has collected more than 1.1 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on how Maahi looked like his dad.

Take a look at this Instagram post on Shaan and his son:

“Voice transfer through genes,” posted an Instagram user.

“Copy-paste but with height,” shared another.

“My gosh, they look so alike. Love them,” expressed a third.

“So we have a Shaan for the next generation as well,” commented a fourth.

“Even the body language of the frowning on the forehead is the same,” added a fifth.

“He has his dad’s voice and would sound superb with age,” joined a sixth.

“The whole body language starting from smile, the head nod, the body moves is ditto photocopy. Only difference is he has more height! On the singing, good footsteps followed by the son!” wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this video of Shaan singing with his son Maahi?