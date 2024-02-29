Singer Shaan's lessons in love make IGDTUW girls swoon on campus

Thousands of students recently thronged the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) campus, in Kashmere Gate, for an evening with singer Shaan. Kicking off the varsity’s annual cultural fest Taarangana ’24, the crooner began his performance with a medley of his popular songs from the ’90s. Singer Shaan wowed the crowd at IGDTUW and left them swooning to his melodious love ballads.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Prof Shaan ki paathshaala

Struggling with the name of the university, the singer quipped, “IG...T..girls? Ya women? Yahan board lagwa dijiye itne lambe naam ka!” Revealing that he was never studious as a child, he said, “Lekin ek subject hai jismein maine PhD kari hui hai. Aur wo hai — pyaar! Toh aaj professor Shaan ki paathshaala mein aap seekhenge about the five stages of love!”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The 51-year-old began with Woh Ladki Hai Kahan (Dil Chahta Hai, 2001), stating that the second stage comes the moment “wo ladki” is found. Then came Kuch To Hua Hai (Kal Ho Naa Ho, 2003), followed by My Dil Goes Mmmm (Salaam Namaste, 2005), and Hey Shona (Ta Ra Rum Pum, 2007). “For those who always [remain] lost, there’s the fifth and final stage,” said the singer, before breaking into Main Aisa Kyon Hoon (Lakshya, 2004).

Some students brought posters to show their love for Shaan.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Fanaa on fans’ love

“Shaan ke gaanon pe toh pyaar hi ho jaye, I think I’ve fallen in love with him,” shared Charvi Razdan, a final-year student of Delhi University’s Vivekananda College.

While performing, Shaan spotted Saumya Yadav, a first-year student of IGDTUW, holding up a handmade sketch of him. To thank her, he sang Chand Sifarish (Fanaa, 2006). “I never thought that he would actually see it! It’s a dream come true!” Yadav told us.

When Shaan spotted a student with a sketch of him, he happily accepted it and sang his song Chand Sifarish to express his gratitude.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Crowd management, on point

While more than 10,000 people turned up for the musician’s act, the crowd remained well under control. “One of the reasons our fest was so streamlined was because we had staggered entry. It’s a girls’ college so we had to ensure the safety of everyone,” said Poonam, a final-year student of the university.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction