News / Trending / Man sings Chand Sifarish in front of Shaan. Watch how he reacts

Man sings Chand Sifarish in front of Shaan. Watch how he reacts

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 29, 2023 04:55 PM IST

A video that has gone viral on Instagram captures an individual singing Chand Sifarish from the film Fanaa in front of Shaan. Watch the video inside.

Even after years of its release, the song Chand Sifarish from the 2006 film Fanaa continues to be a favourite of many. In fact, some even share their own renditions of the song to this day. Now, a video that is going viral on social media shows a man performing Chand Sifarish. But there’s more. He is singing the song in front of Shaan, who originally sang it alongside Kailash Kher.

Shaan enjoying this man’s rendition of the song Chand Sifarish from the film Fanaa. (Instagram/@hriday_kashyap__)
Shaan enjoying this man’s rendition of the song Chand Sifarish from the film Fanaa. (Instagram/@hriday_kashyap__)

Read| Canadian sings Kal Ho Naa Ho, reveals his tattoo of song name

“Nervousness ki hadd par krte hue, lyrics ka katal krte hue dared to sing his song in front of him [Overcoming extreme nervousness, I dared to sing his song in front of him with wrong lyrics]. One of the sweetest person I have ever met @singer_shaan,” wrote artist Hriday Kashyap while sharing a video on Instagram.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video opens to show Kashyap singing the song as Shaan enjoys his rendition. As the video goes on, he sings the wrong lyrics, but Shaan didn’t interrupt and simply smiles. Once he finishes, Shaan points out the error but also notes that the line he sang still fits within the context of the song.

Watch Kashyap singing Chand Sifarish in front of Shaan here:

The video was shared on September 1. It has since been viewed over 1.2 million times. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people have said about the viral video:

“Good bro. Success is on the way,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I too noticed the change in lyrics.”

“Bro flexing the song in front of a goat who created an era of this song,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “That hona hai tujhme fanaa.”

“Melodious voice,” commented a fifth.

Many in the comments section unanimously wrote “wow”. A few even dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Also Read| Man sings, shower rose petals on menstruating women. Video sparks chatter

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out