Man sings Chand Sifarish in front of Shaan. Watch how he reacts

Even after years of its release, the song Chand Sifarish from the 2006 film Fanaa continues to be a favourite of many. In fact, some even share their own renditions of the song to this day. Now, a video that is going viral on social media shows a man performing Chand Sifarish. But there’s more. He is singing the song in front of Shaan, who originally sang it alongside Kailash Kher. Shaan enjoying this man’s rendition of the song Chand Sifarish from the film Fanaa. (Instagram/@hriday_kashyap__)

“Nervousness ki hadd par krte hue, lyrics ka katal krte hue dared to sing his song in front of him [Overcoming extreme nervousness, I dared to sing his song in front of him with wrong lyrics]. One of the sweetest person I have ever met @singer_shaan,” wrote artist Hriday Kashyap while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Kashyap singing the song as Shaan enjoys his rendition. As the video goes on, he sings the wrong lyrics, but Shaan didn’t interrupt and simply smiles. Once he finishes, Shaan points out the error but also notes that the line he sang still fits within the context of the song.

Watch Kashyap singing Chand Sifarish in front of Shaan here:

The video was shared on September 1. It has since been viewed over 1.2 million times. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people have said about the viral video:

“Good bro. Success is on the way,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I too noticed the change in lyrics.”

“Bro flexing the song in front of a goat who created an era of this song,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “That hona hai tujhme fanaa.”

“Melodious voice,” commented a fifth.

Many in the comments section unanimously wrote “wow”. A few even dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

