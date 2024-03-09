Singer Shaan on turning RJ and breaking the myth that radio is dying

In his illustrious career of over two decades, Shaan has time and again proven his mettle across fields — be it singing, composing, writing or hosting. Adding another feather to his cap, he is now turning RJ with Fever FM’s Crazy For Kishore. “It’s a blessing that people approach me to try new things and I get these opportunities. If I had just stuck to playback, I would probably have retired or quit,” he tells us. Shaan

By trying his hand at a medium that is often misunderstood as outdated, the 51-year-old is proving this label is far from true: “On the contrary, the consumption of audio has gone up in a big way. People today want to use all their senses and multitask. The wonderful thing that radio brings is a sense of surprise, and no other medium can give you that. So, radio is far from dying.”

The singer is glad that through his show, he is getting the chance to honour the legendary Kishore Kumar. When asked how “crazy” he truly was for the late singer growing up, he responds, “Were? I still am and will always be. My connection with him is getting stronger with this show, as I got to know many stories about him that I didn’t before.”

When prodded to dish out one such Kishore da anecdote, Shaan reveals, “When he was very young and Ashok Kumar (late director) sahab was shooting with Madhubala ji (late actor), he hid on the set with a mask on to scare her. She came out screaming from there, and this was their first encounter. Later, they became man and wife.”