Shaan on performing at the Paris Olympics 2024: I have a family connection with it

Paris Olympics 2024 are about to start and Shaan will be giving a soulful start to it for the Indian contingent with a performance at the first-ever India House in Paris. “It's a matter of great honour and privilege for me to be there at the inaugration of India House and perform for the entire Indian contingent and also encourage all the Indians present in Paris to cheer for the Indian athletes,” he says. Shaan to perform at India House at Paris Olympics 2024

India House at the Paris Olympics has been conceptualised by Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation, and Shaan feels fortunate to have got a chance to deliver a 90-minute performance with his band at its inauguration. Talking about what he is going to perform, the singer shares, “I have a song that I had recorded for Chandu Champion, but it wasn’t used in the film. So, I am going to be performing it for the first time, dedicating it to the Indian delegates. It’s composed by (composer) Pritam da and (lyricist) Kausar Munir, and it’s a very apt song for the occasion. We will be doing a medley of songs related to sports and patriotism. Besides that, I will also be doing a lot of my high-energy songs like Deewangi Deewangi (Om Shanti Om, 2007), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe (Dil Chahta Hai, 2001) and more.”

Shaan reveals that he has a special connection with sports, and more so with the Olympics. “My first cousins Rahul Banerjee and Dola Banerjee, who have represented India at the highest level in archery, they are also going to be there as coaches this time. So, I have a family connection with the Olympics,” he informs, adding that sports and music have a lot connecting them. “I meet a lot of friends from sports who tell me that music plays a huge role in getting them in the zone and to relax. So, music and sports do go together and the former plays a big role in motivating and encouraging. I believe a lot in fitness, and I am one of the fittest singers out there, so I make for a good ‘fit’ at the Olympics,” he quips.

The singer reveals that he has never had the opportunity to attend the Olympics in person before, but he is excited to do it this time. “For the first time, I will also get to see some of the Olympic events live. This year should be a big one for the Indian contingent. We are going to make some special memories this time and make our medal tally higher than ever before,” he predicts.