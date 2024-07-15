After Kumar Sanu, Shaan, Arjun Kanungo speak up on legal protection for their voices against AI misuse

Earlier, singer Kumar Sanu had spoken up about his steps to protect his voice against misuse by Artificial Intelligence on various platform. Following the singer's announcement about seeking legal aid to protect his voice, several other singers share their thoughts about the need for a legal shield to protect their voices and tell us how they’re considering similar steps. Shaan has also voiced his concern over AI misuse.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Sanu said, “I recently went to the United States to perform in a string of concerts. My next move is going to be approaching the court and take an order like this. Technology today is dominated by AI. Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye, I don’t think this will be correct. One has to protect themselves by way of such methods. AI is dangerous”

Resonating with Sanu's thoughts, other singers also express their concern about the same.

Shaan

We, in the Board of Indian Singers and Musicians Rights’ Association (ISAMRA), have had several discussions on how to tackle AI-generated voice impersonations. To have to go the legal route individually can be very complicated. I am confident that in a few weeks, we will have an AI protection clause ready that can patent established voices and safeguard them against being misused or commercially exploited.

Arjun Kanungo

Protecting our voices is of paramount importance for artistes today. With advancements in AI, the potential threats are unpredictable and significant. I think the only way forward is to use legal aid and protect your voice; I would definitely consider it. In the next couple of years, different scenarios could emerge where people’s voices are being misused and it could pose a big problem.

Dhvani Bhanushali

Musicians should consider integrating these technological advances into their practice. Having said that, artistes shouldn’t be exploited at the cost of innovation — there needs to be an equitable ecosystem. Arbitrary usage or copyright infringement of any form warrants legal counsel and action. It should be a choice that every artiste should have.

Nikhita Gandhi

More than AI itself, it is the usage of AI and the legalities around it that form the problem. The issue at hand is that laws are not clear. I would definitely want to protect my voice against any possible misuse. In fact, every artiste should seek protection.

Anusha Mani

I am not aware of laws in our country with respect to AI and how strong they are or how many loopholes they have but if there is a way, I’d surely consider it.

Musicians in the west

Earlier this year, over 200 international artistes signed an open letter asking for protection against misuse of their voice by AI. These include Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, REM, among others, reported The Guardian. The letter was issued by Artist Rights Alliance advocacy group and demanded that technology companies promise to not replace human voices with technology. The estates of late musicians Frank Sinatra and Bob Marley have also signed on this.