Shah Rukh Khan to play a double role in Main Hoon Na 2 after King? Here’s everything to know

In her illustrious career as a filmmaker, choreographer and now vlogger, Farah Khan has entertained the audience to the fullest. But some of her biggest masterpieces have been with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. So recently when netizens requested Farah to make a comeback after a decade to the director’s chair, and the filmmaker promised to do so with a film starring SRK, the internet was obviously over the moon with joy. Well, latest buzz has now revealed that Farah and Shah Rukh plan to reunite with Main Hoon Na 2 , a sequel to their blockbuster film Main Hoon Na (2004).

In a report shared by Pinkvilla, a source was quoted saying, “Farah Khan has cracked an exciting double-role concept for Shah Rukh Khan, which has excited the superstar. The idea is said to elevate the emotion and entertainment quotient of the sequel, while SRK will explore two contrasting characters.” The source further claimed, “The film will be a patriotism galore, with the original cast returning. The central theme revolves around a new threat to India, and the narrative will balance action with comedy. Interestingly, the core story idea has come from Shah Rukh Khan himself.”

The report went on to reveal that Shah Rukh will hear the complete narration of Farah’s Main Hoon Na 2 after wrapping up his next release King in May this year. The superstar will then take a final call. Well, netizens are overjoyed! One such fan shared, “Honestly if it’s happening then I will be happy, seeing srk back in something light hearted would be fun,” whereas another claimed, “After KING, the next film of SRK is with none other than farah (100% confirmed) be it main hoon na 2 or any other film.” Meanwhile, a Reddit user stated, “I dont mind a farah movie. Just dont sell it in the name of sequel.”

The original star cast also includes Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao. We are so ready!