Gauri Khan reveals a special gift for Shah Rukh Khan as the King wins his first National Film Award

The moment arrived and it was truly as heartening as ever. This is what Gauri Khan has planned for Shah Rukh Khan post his first National Award win! (Photos: Instagram, X)

Shah Rukh Khan was just felicitated with the Best Actor National Film Award, for his work in Atlee's Jawan which released back in 2023. Despite being arguably among the biggest global superstars this country has produced, it took him decades to achieve this accolade, a testament to the rigor an honour of this scale demands.

Looking dapper as ever, SRK was dressed in a black bandhgala, dark sunglasses and his signature cropped ponytail. He was seated next to long time collaborator and friend, Rani Mukerji, who incidentally, also received her first Best Actor National Film Award for her work in 2023 release Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. SRK's maiden National Film Award win this year came in tow with Vikrant Massey — also being felicitated with his first national acting honour in the same category, his for tearjerker 12th Fail.