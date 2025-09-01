Shah Rukh Khan's surprise reel with Rani Mukerji sends fans into nostalgia overdrive: 'Did not expect this reunion'

Social media didn’t see this one coming. A reel featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji instantly set the internet buzzing, with fans celebrating the return of one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairings. Shah Rukh Khan shared the video on Monday

The clip, shared by Shah Rukh on Instagram, celebrated not just a reunion of two of Bollywood’s most beloved co-stars, but also their recent National Award wins. The reel showed the duo dancing together to Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, a track from Ba**ds of Bollywood*—the upcoming Netflix series marking SRK's son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

“National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always,” he captioned the video.

Shah Rukh kept it casual in a blue sweater with denim, while Rani opted for a cropped white shirt and grey jeans, both looking effortlessly in sync as they recreated the magic of their earlier films. Fans flooded the comments section.

Both actors created history this year by winning their first-ever National Awards. Shah Rukh took home Best Actor for Jawan, a recognition he shared with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, while Rani was honoured with Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Their celebratory post together struck an emotional chord with fans, who flooded the comments with memories of Rahul and Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The two have a long cinematic history, starring opposite each other in films like Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Paheli and Veer Zaara. The latest reunion served as a reminder of their enduring screen chemistry, with fans dubbing them Bollywood’s on-screen king and queen. “damnnnn…damnnn definitely did not expect this reunion,” wrote one user. “After a long time seeing both of them together,” wrote another user.

The song in the reel, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, written by Kumaar and sung by Arijit Singh, has already been making waves as part of the soundtrack of Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about debut project. Positioned as a satire on Bollywood, the series features Lakshya and Sahher in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, Anya Singh and Manish Chaudhari.