Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shalmali Kholgade on World Baking Day: Baking is a great distraction for me, love making banana cake

BySoumya Vajpayee
May 18, 2025 11:20 AM IST

On World Baking Day today, singer Shalmali Kholgade explains how baking helps her relax on days when she’s off music 

 

Singer Shalmali Kholgade bakes a banana cake during a shoot with us
Singer Shalmali Kholgade bakes a banana cake during a shoot with us

“I have a massive sweet tooth. So, baking was a natural progression for me. It is also a great distraction. It helps me focus on something other than work,” says singer Shalmali Kholgade, as she bakes a banana cake while shooting for HT City on World Baking Day today. 

Shalmali, who has songs such as Lat Lag Gayi (Race 2), Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Daaru Desi (Cocktail) and Pareshaan (Ishaqzaade) to her credit, says her creativity as a musician enhances when she gets to working on a song after baking. “Whenever I have a free day, I bake. It helps me relax and recover from a hectic schedule. On those days, I’d pull up an old recipe or try a new one I saved on Instagram. Banana bread is my all-time favourite. The one I make often is a 5-ingredient, no flour, no added sugar recipe that also fits into my diet as an afternoon snack. It doesn’t require any elaborate equipment, hence is quite convenient to bake,” says the singer, who takes to baking, knitting or art for stress relief.

Bachpan ki yaad

The singer goes on to share how her love for baking crops from her fond childhood memories of baking a cake with her aunt. “When I was in school, my aunt lived with us. She would often bake carrot cake and that was the highlight for me. I would sit on the dining table and whip eggs or sift the flour or grate the carrots and just wait impatiently for the cake to come out of the oven. I also loved licking the remnants of the cake dough that didn’t make it into the oven. I would never have the patience to wait for the cake to cool down after it came out of the oven.”

News / HTCity / Cinema / Shalmali Kholgade on World Baking Day: Baking is a great distraction for me, love making banana cake
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On