Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey on intimate scenes in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: ‘We are very hungry actors’

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s best friend, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut, following in her cousin sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s footsteps. The star kid is beginning her journey in Bollywood with Santosh Singh’s upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite actor Vikrant Massey. According to the trailer, Vikrant is a visually impaired musician whereas Shanaya will be seen as a blindfolded theater artist. While netizens are still waiting for the film’s release to judge Shanaya’s performance, a majority of internet users are in awe of her chemistry with Vikrant after watching the trailer. But how did Shanaya and Vikrant ace it? Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey opened up about making each other comfortable during the shoot of intimate scenes for their film. Vikrant shared, “We've spoken about this. I think it's the trust factor that was built over a point of time. It strikes me that we are both very alike as people. Besides the acting workshop, or you know, chaahe fir woh blind school ki baat ho ya fir you know the challenges as actors we faced, uske alawa when we got to know each other as people, especially during the scene when we opened up as Vikrant and Shanaya and not just as actors, I think that also brought us closer.”

Shanaya agreed as Vikrant went on to add, “We are very much alike as people, and I think woh jo trust factor humara tab ek doosre pe aaya, mere mann mein at least inke liye woh trust factor tab aaya when I realised that she and I are pretty alike as people and our world view is pretty similar and we are very hungry actors and we want to go out there and give our best. And the only way that can happen is by trusting each other and there's no other way because you have blindfolds on, I can't see anything, so let's empower each other and bring the best from each other.”

Are you excited to watch Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey together in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan when the film arrives in theatres on July 11?