...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Shekhar Kapur votes for John Abraham as next James Bond; John says ‘I’ll happily start practising my martini order’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has endorsed actor John Abraham as a potential successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:24 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
Advertisement

The search for actor Daniel Craig's successor as the iconic character, James Bond, is still on. How about an Indian actor as 007? And how about John Abraham, specifically?

Shekhar Kapur, John Abraham

The action star has emerged as acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's first choice! In a cute interaction on X on Saturday, Shekhar first tweeted, “As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’ By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth. #JamesBond #JohnAbraham @TheJohnAbraham.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

shekhar kapur john abraham james bond
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Shekhar Kapur votes for John Abraham as next James Bond; John says ‘I’ll happily start practising my martini order’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Shekhar Kapur votes for John Abraham as next James Bond; John says ‘I’ll happily start practising my martini order’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.