Shekhar Kapur votes for John Abraham as next James Bond; John says ‘I’ll happily start practising my martini order’

The search for actor Daniel Craig's successor as the iconic character, James Bond, is still on. How about an Indian actor as 007? And how about John Abraham, specifically?

Shekhar Kapur, John Abraham

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The action star has emerged as acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's first choice! In a cute interaction on X on Saturday, Shekhar first tweeted, “As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’ By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth. #JamesBond #JohnAbraham @TheJohnAbraham.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} John didn't wait for long before he acknowledged and replied to Shekhar. “Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him… this means a lot to me. As for Bond… I’ll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred," John wrote, the martini being a cheeky reference to the iconic dialogue uttered by Bond in the films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} John didn't wait for long before he acknowledged and replied to Shekhar. “Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him… this means a lot to me. As for Bond… I’ll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred," John wrote, the martini being a cheeky reference to the iconic dialogue uttered by Bond in the films. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On the professional front, John will be seen next in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's biopic on top cop Rakesh Maria, and Force 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the professional front, John will be seen next in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's biopic on top cop Rakesh Maria, and Force 3. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON