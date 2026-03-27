Tom Felton opens up about playing an evil James Bond in They Will Kill You: ‘He is a fragile warrior’

In a statement, the actor talked about his part in the film and said, “Well, Kevin, he's a fragile warrior, I think. I put him as a '90s banker who was highly successful. Two years in a row he was the highest selling banker back in London in the square mile. But he got offered a chance to go to New York to extend his career where he got a bit greedy. I think Kevin's a bit greedy. He thinks of himself as a James Bond, but doesn't quite meet up with the requirements. So my story for him is that from being at the top of the world of his field, he was brought very quickly to the bottom, and that's where Kevin was introduced to the Virgil, the building and establishment that he has lived in since then, in an attempt to reclaim his power. But in a nutshell, for Kevin, he's James Bond who just didn't quite make the grade for the MI5, in my mind.”

Tom Felton plays a member of a Satanic Club in the new action horror They Will Kill You, directed by Kirill Sokolov. The film, which also stars Zazie Beetz, Myha'la, and Patricia Arquette, was released in theatres on March 27. Tom talked about his character, describing him as someone who does not quite meet the ‘requirements’ to become James Bondbut thinks he is.

He went on to share his first impressions of the script co-written by Kirill Sokolov and Alex Litvak and said, “It's very hard to define why the script was so unique. There are so many elements of it that were not in anything that I'd ever read before. Where do you start with this script? I think the genre of it was the hardest thing for me to place. Usually when you hear a song, in the first minute you know how the rest of the song is going to sound, for lack of a better analogy. But this script just kept turning, so which genre does it fit in? I think the word horror came up, the word thriller came up, suspenseful came up, but none of those really allowed the film to be one or even all of them, it had so many more aspects to it. From family bonds to Satanic cults, the script really has it all and it pulls it off in such a way that made it impossible to say no.”

They Will Kill You was released in India by Warner Bros Pictures.