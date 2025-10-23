‘She’s not even 1% of what people show..’: Anjali Anand opens up about Jaya Bachchan's playful side

Anjali Anand has often spoken about her admiration for the famously stern Jaya Bachchan, revealing a side of the veteran actor that fans rarely get to see. The two shared screen space in Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with Anjali playing Gayatri “Golu” Randhawa, Ranveer Singh's sister and Jaya portraying her strict grandmother, Shabnam. Alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, and Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles, the film gave Anand plenty of moments to bond with Bachchan off-screen. Anjali Anand and Jaya Bachchan

While the media often portrays Jaya as strict and unapproachable, Anjali's experiences paint a very different picture. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Anjali elaborated, “She’s a grandmother, so she’s walking with her granddaughter and someone is coming (with their phone). She doesn’t know what paps look like… she doesn’t walk on the streets, they all live in their palaces, they roam around in their cars. They’re done, now they are resting. She’s a sweetheart, she has fed me when I’m hungry. She has made me laugh in the middle of scenes. We used to hang out the most. I used to hang out only with her because all my scenes were with her. It’s so much fun, she’s such a fun person — the first thing she’ll do when she comes is pull everyone’s leg. And she’ll say the funniest of things. She’s not even 1% of what people show … not at all.”

For some context, Jaya is famously protective of her privacy and has often clashed with photographers and fans attempting selfies. But Anjali's insights reveal a playful, caring, and fun-loving side of the actress that rarely makes it into public view.