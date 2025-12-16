Shilpa Shinde returns to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain!: It's destiny, and I'm taking back my baby

Actor Shilpa Shinde is making a dramatic return to the show that made her a household name, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain!, describing the decision as an undeniable act of fate. "It’s destiny, I feel, and none can ignore that," Shinde stated about rejoining the popular sitcom. "Pehle toh socha hi nahi kyoki I don't forget things easily. What happened back then was in my head, abhi bhi hai and rahega bhi hamesha, but I feel I have matured a lot in all these years." Actor Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde reveals that the major turning point was the recent passing of the show’s former writer, Manoj Santoshi. "He always wanted me to come back to the show, but I was avoiding it. But during his last days I was with me through and through, something hit me hard. And when I met the makers, I felt things could work as they, too, wanted the same." The emotional connection revisted by her one of her former co-stars, Aasif Sheikh. "Aasif ji, when I called him once on Eid, he said, ‘Aa jao Shilpa’. Everything fell into place, and I am here," she shared. Shinde firmly asserts that her return is not a matter of replacement, but a reclamation of her original character. "I am the OG Bhabi, so there is no question of being replaced," she declared. "It's like taking back something that was my baby. The character, its nuances—all was mine... Though I was away, and 10 years is no small time, I have decided to take it from where I left off. Also, this is Bhabi Ji 2.0, and I am much more than Angoori this time."

Addressing the controversies surrounding her initial exit and the challenges that are sure to happen when actors are replaced, Shinde explains. "Sab hi shows mein log aate hai aur jaate hai for various reasons. People who are replaced will surely not like it, that's natural, so for now it's more about acceptance," she added. "Everyone is free to say what they wish, but mere liye toh yeh toh bada kadam hai, as I am also returning to acting after quite a long time."