Shilpa Shinde reveals her sexual harassment allegations against Bhabhiji… producer were false: Jhooth tha…

Actor Shilpa Shinde's battle with the makers of her hit show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! had created headlines back in 2017. She had accused the producer, Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment, apart from not paying her dues, and alleged that she had to quit the show as a result of the hostile environment. The case was later settled.

Shilpa Shinde

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, in her latest interview, Shilpa has confessed that the serious allegations levelled by her, citing sexual harassment, were false. During an appearance on comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachaiyaa's podcast, she recalled the chain of events then. “Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing maine apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kar diya tha kyun ki mere pass koi raasta nahi tha… aur tab main uss main se nikli hoon settle hoke,” she started.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor went on to add, “Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur maine case usi basis pe kiya … police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from law background… Main aaj iske through bol rahi hoon woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hoon sach much. Phir hamari settlement hui aur jo hamari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha voh clear hua.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor went on to add, “Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur maine case usi basis pe kiya … police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from law background… Main aaj iske through bol rahi hoon woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hoon sach much. Phir hamari settlement hui aur jo hamari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha voh clear hua.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “11 saal ke baad bhi maine last Bhabhiji isiliye kiya kyunki Manoj Santoshi ji humaare writer the, unki iccha thi. Unko bhi hurt kiya tha… and yeh sab hone ke baad him main aaj unke saath kaam kar rahi hoon. Aur aaj humaare relationship bahut ache hain,” Shilpa said. The 2016 controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “11 saal ke baad bhi maine last Bhabhiji isiliye kiya kyunki Manoj Santoshi ji humaare writer the, unki iccha thi. Unko bhi hurt kiya tha… and yeh sab hone ke baad him main aaj unke saath kaam kar rahi hoon. Aur aaj humaare relationship bahut ache hain,” Shilpa said. The 2016 controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

lt had started in mid-March of 2016, when Shilpa quit Bhabhiji… and was labelled “unprofessional” by the makers. Binaifer also sent her a legal notice, demanding that she resume shooting or compensate them for the losses incurred due to her exit. She also approached the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), and filed a complaint against Shilpa. The actor then decided to take legal action, filing a complaint against Binaifer on March 29.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON