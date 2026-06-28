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ShivShakti Sachdev reveals why she’s in no rush for wedding bells: We want to enjoy the engagement phase for now

Actor ShivShakti Sachdev surprises fans with engagement news, revealing it stemmed from a gradual re-connection. She highlights cherishing their current phase

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 05:30 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Shiv Shakti Sachdev’s recent social media post announcing her engagement to entrepreneur Ankur Singh has left fans surprised. While the internet is buzzing with congratulatory messages, the actor clears the air, noting that this wasn’t a dramatic surprise: “It was something far more grounded for both of us.”

Actor ShivShakti Sachdev, (inset) pictures from engagement with entrepreneur Ankur Singh

Speaking to us the actor states, “It wasn’t a surprise or a formal proposal. We just felt it was the right time to take this step, and we decided it mutually. To be specific our story is less of a whirlwind romance and more of a beautiful-re-connection. A bond created by destiny,” says the actor with a smile as she reflects on the life-changing announcement.

Clearing the air about her fiancé, actor and content creator ShivShakti adds “He is an entrepreneur who owns the clothing brand. It is amazing that we have known each other since childhood and we lost touch along the way. And just a few years back we reconnected and slowly things moved ahead in our lives. And to be honest, there was no specific, singular moment where we knew. It just happened gradually with time.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / ShivShakti Sachdev reveals why she’s in no rush for wedding bells: We want to enjoy the engagement phase for now
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ShivShakti Sachdev reveals why she’s in no rush for wedding bells: We want to enjoy the engagement phase for now
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