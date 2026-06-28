ShivShakti Sachdev reveals why she’s in no rush for wedding bells: We want to enjoy the engagement phase for now

Actor Shiv Shakti Sachdev’s recent social media post announcing her engagement to entrepreneur Ankur Singh has left fans surprised. While the internet is buzzing with congratulatory messages, the actor clears the air, noting that this wasn’t a dramatic surprise: “It was something far more grounded for both of us.”

Actor ShivShakti Sachdev, (inset) pictures from engagement with entrepreneur Ankur Singh

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Speaking to us the actor states, “It wasn’t a surprise or a formal proposal. We just felt it was the right time to take this step, and we decided it mutually. To be specific our story is less of a whirlwind romance and more of a beautiful-re-connection. A bond created by destiny,” says the actor with a smile as she reflects on the life-changing announcement.

Clearing the air about her fiancé, actor and content creator ShivShakti adds “He is an entrepreneur who owns the clothing brand. It is amazing that we have known each other since childhood and we lost touch along the way. And just a few years back we reconnected and slowly things moved ahead in our lives. And to be honest, there was no specific, singular moment where we knew. It just happened gradually with time.”

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{{^usCountry}} On if the wedding bells are ringing anytime soon, ShivShakti says she is in no rush to jump into the planning stage. “It is too early to discuss the wedding, to be honest. We’ve been managing pretty well. We aren’t worried about the chaos; we really love our weekends,” she shares. “We want to maintain work-life balance and keep our relationship safe and I really just want to enjoy the ‘fiancé phase’ for now!”ShivShakti Sachdev was seen playing Chanda in Webbed (2015–2016) and Rani Uberoi in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012–2013). Since then, she has shifted her focus toward regional cinema and joined the world of content creation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On if the wedding bells are ringing anytime soon, ShivShakti says she is in no rush to jump into the planning stage. “It is too early to discuss the wedding, to be honest. We’ve been managing pretty well. We aren’t worried about the chaos; we really love our weekends,” she shares. “We want to maintain work-life balance and keep our relationship safe and I really just want to enjoy the ‘fiancé phase’ for now!”ShivShakti Sachdev was seen playing Chanda in Webbed (2015–2016) and Rani Uberoi in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012–2013). Since then, she has shifted her focus toward regional cinema and joined the world of content creation. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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