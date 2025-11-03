Shraddha Kapoor compares India's Women’s World Cup victory to 1983 win; Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma laud team

Last night on November 2, history was made by the Women in Blue. India women's national cricket team beat South Africa by 52 runs in an intense match at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, and won the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, our very first! After a terrific performance on the pitch, Shafali Verma was honoured as Player of the Match. The trophy was lifted by the Women in Blue, but it felt like a personal win for the entire nation. Post the match, several stars celebrated the proud moment on social media. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor compared this victory to the legendary 1983 Cricket World Cup win, when Team India defeated the West Indies to claim their first World Cup title.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share, “For decades sirf parents se sunte thhe what 1983 felt like. Humein humara yeh wala moment dene ke liye 🫡 Thank you girls 🙏🇮🇳 This is for generations.” Lauding the Indian women’s team, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 5552 - जीत गये !!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!! 💃🏻💃🏻🕺👏💪,” whereas Baahubali director SS Rajamouli shared, “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! 🇮🇳🫡 Our Women in Blue have done it! Deepti’s all-round brilliance and Shafali’s explosive batting lit the path to glory. Every Indian heart is bursting with pride! @BCCIWomen 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

Bursting with emotions, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Still crying tears of joy❤️ @indiancricketteam,” whereas Farhan Akhtar shared, “History made! Congratulations to our girls in blue. Batted and bowled like champions and now.. they are the World Champions ..! What a game!! A comprehensive team performance. Let the celebrations begin .. 🫡🇮🇳🏆.” Hrithik Roshan also showered love and praise, tweeting, “Jeet gaye!! 🥳 HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women's Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more.. All my love & respect 🇮🇳♥️.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Anushka Sharma among other celebs also celebrated this moment on social media. Kudos to the Women in Blue!