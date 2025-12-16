Shraddha Kapoor reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, pens note for Aditya Dhar: ‘Don't play with our emotions…’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town ever since it arrived in theatres earlier this month. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in never-seen-before avatars, the spy action thriller has been winning hearts with the incredible performances, the gripping story-line and the promise of an equally epic part 2. Not just audiences but even celebrities can’t get enough of Dhurandhar . The latest actor to review the film is Shraddha Kapoor, who has penned a note for the director as well as his wife Yami Gautam Dhar after watching Dhurandhar .

Last night, Shraddha Kapoor took to her official social media account to write: “Truly terrible of @adityadharfilms to make a film like Dhurandhar.” In her next Instagram story, the actor went on to add, “and then make us wait 3 months for part 2 🤦‍♀️ Don't play with our emotions, pre pone the release please. What a phenomenal experience 👏 Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobaara dekhne jaati. Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar All in 2025. Hindi Cinema 🚀🚀🚀.”

Shraddha further shared, “From @yamigautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining! No bad force can pull a good film down. In Audiences we Trust 🫡.” Right before the release of Dhurandhar, Yami had tweeted: “This so called trend of giving money, in the disguise of marketing a film, to ensure good ‘hype’ for a film is created or else ‘they’ will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay ‘them’ money feels nothing but kind of extortion. Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone- whether to ‘hype’ a film or spread negativity against another actor/a film is a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way.”

Much like Shraddha, the country is now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.