Shriya Pilgaonkar joins jury for Indian Film Festival of LA: I've always wanted to establish myself as a global actor

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is “thrilled” about joining the jury for the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, where she will be judging the Shorts category. Pilgaonkar, known for her roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema such as Fan (2016), Ekulti Ek (2013), and Aranya (2021), as well as series like Mirzapur and The Broken News, sees this opportunity as a significant step towards her goal of achieving global recognition. Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about her visit to Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

“I have always wanted to establish myself as a global actor, engaging in diverse roles and participating in film festivals aligns perfectly with that ambition,” Pilgaonkar shares.

The 35-year-old, who has also garnered international experience with projects like the French film Un Plus Une (2015) and Gurinder Chadha’s British television series The Beecham House (2019), says she eagerly anticipates her maiden experience as a jury member at an international film festival. “I am really excited to watch a lot of films deeply rooted in South Asian culture. It’s always inspiring to witness new and emerging storytellers.” Pilgaonkar remarks.

The festival, running from June 27 to June 30, holds a special place for Pilgaonkar due to its spotlight on themes from South Asian culture. She views this experience not only as an opportunity to appreciate cinema but also as a learning curve for her aspirations in directing and producing. “There is so much talent. It really motivates me. I also wish to direct and produce. This experience is something that will teach me a lot and give me the opportunity to meet a lot of people,” the actor adds.

Reflecting on the recent success of Indian films on the global stage, such as Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes International Film Festival, Pilgaonkar expresses hope for more substantial support for independent filmmakers.

“It has been an exceptional year for Indian cinema internationally, but I hope we can provide better financial support through scholarships, grants, and funding. There is so much untapped talent waiting for opportunities,” Pilgaonkar emphasises adding international film festivals play a crucial role in promoting authentic storytelling and motivating filmmakers worldwide.