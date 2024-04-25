Shriya Pilgaonkar on rumours of her being adopted by Sachin and Supriya: ‘I’m not going to flash my birth certificate…’
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar addressed rumours in a recent interview that her parents, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, adopted her. Talking to India Today, Shriya called the rumours ‘absolutely untrue’ stating that she doesn’t need to ‘flash her birth certificate’ to prove otherwise. (Also Read: The Broken News 2 trailer: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar's show exposes newsroom battles. Watch)
Shriya hits back at rumours
Talking to the news portal, Shriya stated that she has seen a ‘random article’ claiming that she is an adopted child. “No, I’m not adopted. There was news going around out of nowhere that my parents had adopted me and that’s absolutely untrue. This is not even something that I need to justify because I’m not going to flash my birth certificate on Instagram to prove my point. But yes, this was absolutely amusing as it’s not true, but other than that, no other scandals have been reported about me,” she said.
Upcoming work
After working in Marathi and French, Shriya debuted in Bollywood with the 2016 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan. She debuted on the silver screen with the 2013 film Ekulti Ek, which starred her father. The 2015 French film Un Plus Une was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. She rose to fame with her role of Swaragini 'Sweety' Gupta from Mirzapur in 2018.
In 2019 she starred in the British television series Beecham House. In 2021 she starred in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil film Haathi Mere Saathi, which also released as Kaadan and Aranya. She will soon be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. She will also star in the second seasons of Taaza Khabar and Broken News 2.
Last year, she reacted to actors getting work based on their follower count, writing on X, “Actors should not be made to feel that they NEED to have a certain social media following to be considered for projects.” Suzanne Bernert and Swastika Mukherjee agreed with her.
