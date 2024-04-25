 Shriya Pilgaonkar on rumours of her being adopted by Sachin and Supriya: ‘I’m not going to flash my birth certificate…’ | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shriya Pilgaonkar on rumours of her being adopted by Sachin and Supriya: ‘I’m not going to flash my birth certificate…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 25, 2024 07:56 PM IST

In a recent interview, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar addressed rumours that Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar adopted her.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar addressed rumours in a recent interview that her parents, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, adopted her. Talking to India Today, Shriya called the rumours ‘absolutely untrue’ stating that she doesn’t need to ‘flash her birth certificate’ to prove otherwise. (Also Read: The Broken News 2 trailer: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar's show exposes newsroom battles. Watch)

Shriya Pilgaonkar addressed rumours of her being an adopted child.(Instagram)
Shriya Pilgaonkar addressed rumours of her being an adopted child.(Instagram)

Shriya hits back at rumours

Talking to the news portal, Shriya stated that she has seen a ‘random article’ claiming that she is an adopted child. “No, I’m not adopted. There was news going around out of nowhere that my parents had adopted me and that’s absolutely untrue. This is not even something that I need to justify because I’m not going to flash my birth certificate on Instagram to prove my point. But yes, this was absolutely amusing as it’s not true, but other than that, no other scandals have been reported about me,” she said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Upcoming work

After working in Marathi and French, Shriya debuted in Bollywood with the 2016 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan. She debuted on the silver screen with the 2013 film Ekulti Ek, which starred her father. The 2015 French film Un Plus Une was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. She rose to fame with her role of Swaragini 'Sweety' Gupta from Mirzapur in 2018.

In 2019 she starred in the British television series Beecham House. In 2021 she starred in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil film Haathi Mere Saathi, which also released as Kaadan and Aranya. She will soon be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. She will also star in the second seasons of Taaza Khabar and Broken News 2.

Last year, she reacted to actors getting work based on their follower count, writing on X, “Actors should not be made to feel that they NEED to have a certain social media following to be considered for projects.” Suzanne Bernert and Swastika Mukherjee agreed with her.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Shriya Pilgaonkar on rumours of her being adopted by Sachin and Supriya: ‘I’m not going to flash my birth certificate…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On