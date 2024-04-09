Gudi Padwa special| Shriya Pilgaonkar: I keep learning rituals every year, our generation has to take tradition forward

Dressed in her mother, actor Supriya Pilgaonkar's saree, and with her grandmother's 50-year-old nath on her nose, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar says this is the first time she has dressed up so much for Gudi Padwa. “I usually keep it simple for the celebrations, in maybe a salwar kameez at home. But I love heirloom jewellery, like this nath." she smiles as we start the shoot. Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar

Gudi Padwa signifies fresh harvest and an auspicious start to the year ahead. "It's important to celebrate the significance of occasions. Every year I like to refresh my memory. so I speak to my grandparents and parents to know what each tradition means. These are the days when you get time to come together as a family, dress up in beautiful sarees. For me. keeping the tradition alive is important,” says the Dry Day (2023) and Guilty Minds actor.

As for the one ritual she never misses on the day, she says it is making the gudi on the morning of the festival. "As a child, I would really enjoy looking kiske ghar ke baahar kaisi gudi hal,"Shriya recalls. excitedly pointing out that it also happens to be her birthday (April 25) month. “I also participate in eating the food and shrikhand puri- not making!" she laughs.

With three celebrities at home, including her father, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, and each of them busy with some professional commitment- how do festivals look like? "We are not actors at home. It's like a normal houschold. When artistes live together, so many beautiful conversations take place. It is such a beautiful privilege that i get to kearn so much from my parents. Everybody's journey is different, you learn based on other people's experiences," she wraps up.