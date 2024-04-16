The Broken News 2 trailer: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar's show exposes newsroom battles. Watch

Shriya Pilagaonkar seeks revenge from Jaideep Ahlawat

Shriya aka Radha Bhargava is framed as a terrorist and goes to jail in the first season of The Broken News. However, the sequel showcases Radha's vengeance against Diapankar Sanyal aka Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer starts with Radha telling Ameena Qureshi, played by Sonali, about a scoop that will destroy Dipankar's career. Ameena tries hard to persuade Radha to understand the real purpose of journalism, and not to divert from her goal. However, both Radha and Dipankar set on a competitive battle of newsroom where they are willing to go to any extent. While Radha tries to get political support, Dipankar plots her murder.

The Broken News 2 trailer shows war for TRPs

The two minutes, twenty-six second trailer shows involvement of media in destabilising a government. It also raises concerns over journalists fighting against each other due to personal animosities, rather than seeking truth and justice. The Vinay Vaikul directorial gives a glimpse into the interlink between politicians and media, which has the ability to influence the future of elections. The conflict between the idealistic editor Ameena of Awaaz Bharti and the TRP-hungry Dipankar, who heads Josh24X7, is also set to become darker in the new season.

Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Faisal Rashid, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are resuming their roles in The Broken News 2. Akshay Oberoi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Suchitra Pillai and others are the new additions to the cast. The Breaking News 2 will be streaming on ZEE5 from May 3 onwards.

Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime mystery-thriller Jaanejaan, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma in crucial roles.