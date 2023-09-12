Shriya Saran: I am entering the 40 club, but still feel like 18

Shriya Saran is entering the 40-year-old club today, and she is not in a mood to be hush-hush about it. In fact, the actor says she is happy to embrace her age, as it is no longer viewed as a restriction for a female actor in the film world.

Actor Shriya Saran was seen in Kannada-language period action film, Kabzaa

“I am entering the 40 year club today, but I don't think it matters at all now. That being said, there is no denying that we need to be healthier and fitter. But age doesn’t matter,” Saran tells us, adding, “In my head, I don't feel 40. In fact, I feel 18 because I have that kind of energy, and the work that I am getting to do today”.

In fact, the mother of one credits her colleagues Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan for breaking the glass ceiling for women.

“These are the women who opened things for us, and we just followed their path. For instance, Kajol didn’t give a shit about the world. She got married when wanted to, she had a kid when she wanted to and she came back when she wanted to. And Kareena worked all through her pregnancy. I didn’t have those kinds of guts when I was pregnant…. It is another level of confidence that they have shown, and really respect that,” says the actor, who was seen in films such as Drishyam 2 and Kabzaa.

When it comes to her birthday celebrations, travel is on her mind. “I am going to Kovalam with my daughter Radha and husband Andrei Koscheev. Andrei has never been to Kerala, so I thought it would be nice to take him there. Then I want to go to Maldives and Kashmir. This month, there is going to be a lot of travel. I like to travel a lot on my birthday because I love travelling,” she says.

Here, Saran admits that she has always been big on celebrating her birthday, but got a new perspective after becoming a mother herself. “I have realised that it is a day which my mother should celebrate. I want to do something for my parents this year, but my father just got knee operative surgery, so will do something special for them soon,” says Saran.

Wrapping up, she says, “Over the years and experiences, I have learnt that it is to celebrate our inner strength and celebrate each other. As you get older you realise that the time you have for your loved ones is precious and limited, and you want to value it. And it is true in my case too”.

