Shweta Tripathi Sharma goes around the lanes of Chandni Chowk: Delhi reminds me to cherish little joys of life

On a sunny afternoon, in the midst of Chandni Chowk, actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma aka Golu from Mirzapur joined us for a walk and explore the hidden gems in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi. Admiring the charm of the old-world markets and shops, she reminiscences her connection with the place. “Every year on Holi, It used to be a ritual to get Chhole Kulche from Chandni Chownk. We never missed that. This place has a lot to explore but for me, it’s more about the good food...it’s just irresistible. I want to try everything. Aapka mood kaisa bhi ho, iss khaane ki ek bite lekar hi you will start smiling,” she tells us while gorging on Dahi bhalla from the famous joint, Natraj. Shweta Tripathi Sharma is known for projects such as Mirzapur and Kaalkoot

Shopping and more

While food is one attraction that makes people wait for hours in long queues, Chandni Chownk is a hub for wedding shopping, too. Tripathi agrees and shares how she shopped for beautiful outfits from the market for a family event. “When my sister got married, our lehangas were bought from Chandni Chowk only,” she shares, adding how glad she is to be back to these lanes once again.

“After becoming an actor, my way of looking at the world has become slightly different. I go around places with an imaginary bag in which I keep putting new traits that I observe around. And I use it for shaping my characters. And that’s why, the visit to Chandi Chowk allows me to get a new experience every time,” she gushes.

Unboxing memories

But that’s not all. There are a lot of places in the Capital that makes Tripathi nostalgic about the good old days. “ We used to stay near Connaught Place, and Janpath market was closest to our place. So, we would often to the market to get junk jewellery as that was the trend during my school days. We used to get so much within ₹500,” she recalls. “Then there was a Big Chill in Greater Kailesh and it used to be my favourite hangout place. During our college days, humein woh bahut expensive lagta tha but going there was always special. We would also bunk college and go to Siri Fort Auditorium. GK ke momos aur Dilli Haat mein jaakar khaana and shopping, there were a lot of things I loved,” shares the Masaan actor, as she takes a big bite of piping hot and delicious jalebi.

Beyond the monuments and markets

Beyond the obvious things and the materialistic joys, what Tripathi admires the most is Delhi’s community culture. “I like how people take care of each other here. That’s why, whenever I come to Delhi, I feel happy from within. People here take out time to relish the little joys of life like decorating their balconies, creating their home gardens. In Mumbai, it’s not so common because of the hustle culture. Life mein ye saari cheezein bahut zaroori hoti hai. Delhi reminds me to cherish little joys of life,” she ends

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON