Did Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Vedang Raina just hint at a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel? Fans think yes

This New Year, while most of Bollywood was out of the country, travelling in style with their families, there’s one unexpected group that just set social media ablaze. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Vedang Raina — three of Bollywood’s hottest rising stars took to Instagram to share some road-trip snaps from their New Year getaway. But little did they know that this casual post would send fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that it’s a major hint about a new movie. Siddhant’s Instagram post, showcasing some seriously vintage shots from their Goa road trip, left fans gushing over their undeniable bromance. “With Thee Buoyyys @ishaankhatter @vedangraina ✊😎,” Siddhant captioned the photo. Under that Vedang playfully replied, “Airdrop toh kar deta pehle 😂,” while Ishan chimed in with, “When the Goa plan actually makes it out of the group chat 🙏.” Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Vedang Raina

Unsurprisingly, the sneak peeks sparked an outpouring of comments that immediately began connecting the dots between their getaway and Bollywood’s iconic road-trip films. It didn’t take long before fans started speculating: “Could this be an unofficial announcement of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 or Dil Chahta Hai 2?! 😭🔥” Many fans flooded the comments, eagerly asking for a hint of a sequel to their beloved Bollywood road trip classics. “ZNMD 2???? 😭🙏🏻🛐,” one user posted, while another quipped, “Dil Chahta Hai vibes!! ❤️.” Another fan said, “New Zindagi na milegi dobara cast...❤️❤️.” Fans also couldn’t stop tagging Zoya Akhtar, the director of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), in hopes of sparking some answers. Others quickly followed suit, expressing their hopes of seeing all three of them together on the big screen soon. One comment read, “Someone please cast them together for some bromance movie ❤,” while another said, “Just got an unpredictable combo 🔥.”

The question on everyone’s mind: Is this just a group of hot dudes having a good time in Goa — or are Siddhant, Ishaan, and Vedang secretly giving us the teaser for the ultimate bromance movie of the decade? Only time will tell, but fans are absolutely here for it.