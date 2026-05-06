Siddharth Jadhav on being confined to comedy roles in Bollywood: If the demand from me is to do that, I will…

Siddharth Jadhav is a popular actor in the Marathi film industry and has been working for over two decades, but in Hindi films, he is either seen in a cop role or used for comedic relief, and sometimes, even a mix of the two. With his recent outing in the web series Matka King, Siddharth Jadhav got to break out of that image as he played an intense dramatic role alongside actor Vijay Varma.

Siddharth Jadhav(Photo: Instagram)

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Having worked in the industry for decades, he has had some diverse performances to his credit across genres, including Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009), Lalbaug Parel: Zali Mumbai Sonyachi (2010), Dhurala (2020). But in Hindi films that he has done, which include the Golmaal franchise, Simmba (2018), Radhe (2021), Cirkus (2022) and more, he has mostly been seen in only comic avatars.

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{{^usCountry}} Ask him if he feels confined to a certain comedic space in Bollywood, without much room to explore, and he says, “Main situation ko aise nahi dekhta. Mujhe lagta hai jo cheez mujhe jahaan deni hai, wo deni hai. If the demand from me is to do comedy roles, I will do them." Watch the full interview with Siddharth Jadhav and Vijay Varma here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ask him if he feels confined to a certain comedic space in Bollywood, without much room to explore, and he says, “Main situation ko aise nahi dekhta. Mujhe lagta hai jo cheez mujhe jahaan deni hai, wo deni hai. If the demand from me is to do comedy roles, I will do them." Watch the full interview with Siddharth Jadhav and Vijay Varma here: {{/usCountry}}

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The actor instead feels fortunate to be in the position that he is in. "I feel lucky to be placed in a way where people remember me first for a role. I love when people say ‘Siddharth Jadhav thoda aur dikhta to acha lagta’, I like those expectations. Obviously, as an actor I like to explore, be it comedy, drama, dance or anything, but I feel lucky to be recognised for my skills,” he says.

Siddharth is happy that his new show is getting love and appreciation from the audience and industry alike. What adds to his celebrations is that he got to step into a completely different space with it. He says, “I feel very happy that Nagraj sir saw Dagru in me. Comedy is my forte, and I will do it. Main usme bhi alag alag cheezein karta rehta hun aur karunga bhi kyunki audience ko wo chahiye. Par mujhe surprise karna acha lagta hai audience ko."

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He adds, “Aapko jo expected hai main wo to karun hi, but aapko bonus bhi dun. Matka King mein mujhe Nagraj sir ne hi wo bonus de diya. It was surprising for me to have gotten this role. As an actor, it is exciting as it will change the industry’s perception towards me.”

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