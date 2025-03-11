Singer Sukhwinder Singh: I am not too much into digital world, not interested in social media, still connect with youth

While Sukhwinder Singh has a couple of Bollywood projects coming up, including songs in Baaghi 4 and a movie by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the singer is enjoying his indie music journey too. Besides performing at concerts, he is also looking forward to releasing six non-film songs based on different themes. Sukhwinder Singh recently came up with his indepenent song Nagini

Sharing how he charts out his own trajectory rather than following popular trends, he says, “I am in no race or competition with anyone. I am an offline kind of a person. I am not too interested in the digital world, keeping my social media game up all the time. I love reading my newspaper, listening to the radio and making songs for all age groups.”

Speaking of staying relevant across age groups, Sukhwinder is glad that despite not being too active on social media, his music still appeals to the youth: “A lot of people say that today’s youth only follow social media trends. But, I perform a concert at a college every second day and the connect I feel with the young audience is inexplicable. In case of such shows, I don’t care about the commercials, because the idea is to learn from them and translate that energy and in my music.”

Sukhwinder says he is content with the kind of work that’s coming his way and he doesn’t want to follow a trend just because it’s working today.

He explains, “Mujhe kisi age group ke liye content nahin banana. I want to make meaningful songs that work across generations. For instance, the first single Nagini, that I recently came up with, has a Mexican cowboy theme. I got conceptulised it on my visit to Mexico but I did not use guns in the video. Babu Singh Maan wrote it and I composed the song."

Sukhwinder adds, "The next one would be dedicated to our patriots and freedom fighters. That would be followed by a single for children, focusing on the importance of health. So, music, entertainment and messaging are all key elements of my album. I released them on my channel and label, I could have given my songs to any music label and made money but I need my freedom to express.”