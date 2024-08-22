Singers Vinay Ramadasan, Anuja Zokarkar to mesmerise Mumbaikars with Hindustani classical and Haveli Sangeet

Music can help transcend the physical realm and offer listeners a truly spiritual experience. Titled Mann Mohyo Sāwaro: A Revival of Haweli Sangeet from the Pushtimargi Temples, this concert in Mumbai will feature Hindustani classical vocalists Vinay Ramadasan and Anuja Zokarkar, who will cast a charm on their listeners with ethereal sounds. This performance will offer the audience an exploration of the Haveli Sangeet tradition, as the singers blend classical devotion with contemporary artistry. Vinay Ramadasan and Anuja Zokarkar

Sarod player Abhishek Borkar, will lead the ensemble, which consists of percussionists Umesh Warbhuvan and Aditya Apte, flautist Sandeep Kulkarni, along with Rohit Khavle on Pakhawaj, Nusrat Apoorv on harmonium.

Ramadasan shares, "I am delighted to bring Mann Mohyo Sawaro back to Mumbai and I am filled with pride to present this new version to the Mumbai audience for the first time. This upcoming event promises to be a rich sensory experience, with new set designs, innovative soundscapes, and the continued tradition of featuring guest artists. I eagerly anticipate an evening of spiritual and artistic immersion that will resonate with the essence of Haveli Sangeet."

The stage design is inspired by Pichwai art, reminiscent of a temple and will enhance the ambience and the performance.

Zokarkar shares, "This concert will offer a unique opportunity to journey through centuries, exploring the rich interplay of temple, folk, and classical music within the cultural fabric of the North Indian subcontinent. The concert features a variety of acoustic instruments and highlights an array of talented artistes, creating a soundscape that balances tradition with innovation. We’ve selected a blend of popular padas that will resonate with the audience while introducing them to a few lesser-known ones. This will allow them a chance to rediscover familiar tunes and explore new gems.”

She will perform Kahan Karun Baikunth composed by the Padma Vibhushan Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj.

What: Mann Mohyo Sāwaro

Where: Aspee Auditorium, Malad (W)

When: August 28

Timing: 8.30pm onwards