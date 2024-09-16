Smriti Khanna on welcoming second child with husband Gautam Gupta: Anayka manifested a little sister

Former actor Smriti Khanna has welcomed her second baby, a girl, after her first daughter Anayka with husband and actor Gautam Gupta. She tells us that it was "different" this time around as compared to a first time mom. "It did not kick in immediately with my first but I felt the connection sooner this time because I already have my motherly instincts," adding that the experience is totally opposite for her husband. "He felt it more the first time and now he will take a few days to establish that connection. It's a beautiful feeling, it cannot be explained." Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta

Khanna's firstborn Anayka was hopeful to have a baby sister. "She really wished for a little sister and I think that's why we had one. She has manifested this!" she laughs and tells us, adding, "Anayka's wish has come true and that's the best thing for me. She was very excited but now that the baby is here and she has not been able to play with it, that has been disappointing for her. We have tried our best to divide the attention between both the kids so that she doesn't feel bad. The little one will not understand right now, but she will. Whatever I have done in the new baby's room, I have done it for her room as well again. I don't want her to feel left out in any way."

Ask her if they have shortlisted any names for the newborn yet and the 34-year-old reveals, “We don't have a name yet but Anayka has some names and we might end up choosing from that list. I told her to go to her school, choose whatever name she likes and get them. She even sometimes comes back with surnames and says that lets keep the full name, then I've to explain it to her that the surname will remain ours.”

Khanna was prepared for sleepless nights because it's her second time, but it is still a "roller coaster ride". "The first few days are tough and chaotic. With the feeding, adjustment, sleeping cycle, etc, one has to manage a lot of things. Moreover, managing a toddler and an infant is another task. I am only sleeping when she is in school," she elaborates.

Does the baby look like her for husband Gautam? "I think their genes are strong, even my doctor was saying that. Anayka looks exactly like her father and daadi, and now the little one is also looking exactly like Anayka," she answers while laughing.