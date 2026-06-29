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Sophie Dhawan calls first match at Lords ‘bittersweet visit’, poses with hubby Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Anushka, Ravi

At her first Lords match, Sophie felt bittersweet as Australia won by six wickets, amidst a record crowd of 27,163.

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 06:37 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Sophie Dhawan, the better half of ex-cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has given social media a glimpse of her first match at Lords. And she was not alone cheering for the Indian squad, who took on Australia in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Sophie Dhawan has shared multiple pics from her match experience at Lords.

In a lovely carousel posted on Instagram, Sophie was seen posing with Shikhar, cricketer Virat Kohli, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Check it out here:

Sophie wrote in the caption, “A bittersweet visit for my first time watching a game at Lords but what an atmosphere . 27,163 fans, a record-breaking crowd, and another reminder of just how far the women's game has come.” Australia won the match by six wickets, which explains her state of mind as she described the experience as bittersweet.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sophie Dhawan calls first match at Lords ‘bittersweet visit’, poses with hubby Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Anushka, Ravi
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sophie Dhawan calls first match at Lords ‘bittersweet visit’, poses with hubby Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Anushka, Ravi
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