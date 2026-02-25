Days after wedding to Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan gets legal relief; ex-wife to return ₹5.7 crore to the cricketer

Last weekend on February 21, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan got married to his partner Sophie Shine, who is an Irish professional product consultant. The intimate ceremony was held in Delhi NCR and was attended by the bride and groom’s loved ones, including fellow cricketers such as Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Before finding love again in Sophie, Shikhar was married to Melbourne-based Aesha Mukerji, an experienced kickboxer. But the couple separated in 2021 and were granted divorce, on grounds of ‘mental cruelty’ by Aesha, in 2023. Well, days after his second wedding, Shikhar has now received relief in a legal battle between him and Aesha. Shikhar Dhawan with Sophie Shine, cricketer with ex-wife Aesha Mukerji

Shikhar Dhawan was introduced to his ex-wife Aesha Mukerji through social media. They got married in 2012 and have a son together named Zoravar. But after 9 years of their marriage, the couple parted ways, with Shikhar being granted visitation rights to his son. The cricketer was also allowed video calls with Zoravar. According to viral reports, Shikhar sent close to ₹13 crores to Aesha when they were married. Post the divorce, a report shared by IB Times claimed that Aesha allegedly forced Shikhar to transfer his properties to her. This week, Shikhar was granted legal relief when a Family Court in Delhi ordered Aesha to return ₹5.72 crore to the cricketer.

A report shared by Live Law explained, “In a major relief to Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, a Family Court in Delhi on Monday ordered his ex-wife to return approximately ₹5.72 crores to him after holding that the orders passed by a Family Court in Australia asking him to pay the said amounts to his estranged wife under the concept 'Property Settlement' was alien to Indian laws.” Family court judge Devender Kumar Garg also stated that Aesha could not demand ₹16.9 crore from Shikhar as awarded by the Australian court.