Spiritual start, pastel theme for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Come September 17 and the wedding festivities of actor Parineeti Chopra and politician fiancé Raghav Chadha will kickstart with an ardaas in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra will get married to politician fiancé Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur

We have exclusively learnt that the wedding festivities have been divided between multiple cities — starting from Delhi, they’ll move to Udaipur for the main wedding functions, followed by a reception in Chandigarh and then back in Delhi for another reception.

“The wedding festivities are set to start in Delhi on September 17 with ardaas and shabad kirtan, which will be followed with some intimate get-togethers for the close family members,” shares a close source, adding, “Following which the whole family along with the bride and groom will head to Udaipur for the grand wedding.”

In Udaipur, the celebrations will begin on September 23 with a welcome lunch, titled Grains of Love, followed by a 90s theme party. Most of the celebrations will be taking place in the Leela Palace in Udaipur, with the wedding happening at the Taj Lake on September 24.

“The theme and colour for the wedding is pastel, and everything will reflect the same from the decor to the couple’s attire. Parineeti and Raghav have picked the theme as it reflects their personality, and have even told the guests to try and follow the theme,” informs another source.

For their wedding attire, the couple yet again plans to wear “colour-coordinated” ensembles and while the bride-to-be is sorted with her wedding wardrobe, Raghav is yet to pick the outfits.

“He has got several options made for himself for every function, and will be doing the final fitting in a day or two to finalise the attire. Even the bride and groom’s attire is simple and subtle, reflecting their personalities with hints of their love story merged with it,” adds the insider.

The guest list, too, is almost finalised and invites have been sent already. According to an insider, political figures including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

“There will be a Bollywood touch to the guests lists too with very close friends of Parineeti including Priyanka Chopra expected to join the celebrations,” adds the source.

The actor, known for Uunchai (2022) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), and Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Before this, the two never publicly spoke about their relationship, but reportedly, they knew each other for several years. In fact, Parineeti has wrapped up her work commitments and got into the bride mode, “looking over all the details to avoid any last minute glitch

