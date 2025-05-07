Squid Game Season 3 teaser trailer just dropped and fans are already freaking out; take a look

Just when we thought the games were over, Netflix has tossed us back into the arena of twisted childhood nostalgia, life-or-death stakes, and masked mayhem. That’s right — Squid Game Season 3 is officially on the way, and the teaser just dropped, giving fans a peek into what might be the wildest season yet. After the mixed reactions to Season 2 (which many fans felt moved slower than a Red Light, Green Light freeze-frame), it seems the creators heard the feedback loud and clear. And now, the final season is on its way faster than you can sing the creepy doll’s “무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다”. Squid Game Season 3 teaser

Plot of Season 3

Picking up right where Season 2 left us — hanging by a thread and emotionally wrecked — Season 3 throws Gi-hun (yes, he’s back) back into the nightmare. Our beloved Player 456 isn’t just trying to survive this time, he’s on a mission to end the games for good. The teaser opens with a coffin being dragged by masked guards — classic Squid Game ambience. Surprise: inside is Gi-hun, bruised but breathing. He awakens, horrified, and so do we. So much for escaping the game.

What’s even more spine-chilling? The Front Man has apparently infiltrated the rebellion... dressed as Player 001.

But the emotional stakes don’t stop there. The teaser hints at Player 222 possibly giving birth during the competition. If you thought marbles were intense, wait until motherhood gets thrown into the survival mix. Also teased? A new game involving a gumball machine, where players take turns spinning to receive a colored ball. A mom and son duo pull different-colored balls, and we’re immediately nervous. Are the colours good? Bad? Do they mean betrayal? Bonding? Laser tag?! Nobody knows, but X is already spiralling.

Fans are losing it online

As expected, the internet has feelings. A lot of feelings. “THIS IS SOO GOOD I CAN'T WAIT,” said one. “NOT A BABY CRYING….SHOULD WE BE GLAD WE HEAR THE BABY AT ALL OR TERRIFIED,” said one more. “Squid Games 3??? It’s literally the second half of season 2 wtf,” said another. “Omg, how is it possible I’m not looking forward to this but also so thrilled,” was one fan's honest opinion. Others noticed something else in the teaser: “Not the mom and son with a different colour😭💀.”

With the teaser setting the stage for emotional gut-punches, high-concept games, and the return of fan-favourite characters, Squid Game Season 3 looks like it’s aiming to go out with a bang, literally and emotionally.