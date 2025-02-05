Stressed after work? Here's the ultimate list of heartwarming movies and series to watch after a long day

After a long and tiring workday, sometimes all you need is to sit back, relax, and indulge in a feel-good movie or TV show. If you're in the mood for something light-hearted, heartwarming, and maybe even a bit magical, here are some great options to unwind with. Feel good movies to watch over the week

A Thousand Words

In A Thousand Words (2012), Eddie Murphy stars as Jack McCall, a fast-talking literary agent who finds himself in a bizarre situation when a magical tree appears in his yard. The tree is connected to Jack, and every word he speaks causes a leaf to fall. With just a thousand words left, Jack must learn to curb his speech before the last leaf falls, or face deadly consequences. This charming fantasy comedy will have you reflecting on the importance of words, and it’s a great choice for some light-hearted fun after work.

Sakamoto Days

For those who enjoy anime, Sakamoto Days (2025) brings together humor, action, and a dash of sentiment. The show follows Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman who now lives a peaceful life as a family man running a non-descript grocery show. However, his quiet existence is disrupted when former enemies seek revenge, and Sakamoto must tap into his old skills to protect his loved ones. With its blend of action-packed scenes and heartfelt family moments, Sakamoto Days is an enjoyable watch for those looking for a forgettable watch that keeps you relatively engaged as you finish dinner.

Mo

Mo is an American comedy-drama series that has quickly become a fan favourite. The show (with a recently released Season 2) is based loosely on the life of comedian Mo Amer and follows a slightly autobiographical Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, Texas. Struggling to adjust to his new life while trying to gain asylum, Mo faces the ups and downs of his journey with humour and heart. The series is full of witty moments and explores themes of identity, family, and resilience, making it the perfect binge after a tough day.

Genie

Genie (2023) is a heartwarming Christmas fantasy comedy that follows Bernard, a stressed-out auction house worker who accidentally releases a 2,000-year-old genie named Flora. As Bernard’s life spirals out of control, Flora offers him unlimited wishes, but there’s a catch: he must learn to appreciate the things he truly values. It’s a light and funny film that’s perfect for an early night in.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023) is a romantic comedy directed by Nia Vardalos, marking the third instalment of the beloved franchise. The film follows the Portokalos family as they navigate grief after the deaths of Gus and Ian’s father. The family travels to Greece for a reunion, where Toula fulfils Gus' promise to deliver his journal to his childhood friends. The movie blends humour with heartwarming moments as they tackle family challenges.

These movies and TV shows offer the perfect escape after a busy day, so grab your snacks and enjoy some much-needed downtime with these feel-good picks!