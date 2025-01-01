Sufi singer Bismil to marry on Jan 5; says Marriage is the most beautiful duet

As a Sufi singer, his songs have mostly been about divine love, but Bismil says he is finally ready to sing a ‘duet’ of a different kind — he is all set to tie the knot on January 5 in Jaipur. Talking to us about it, he says, “There’s a mix of excitement and nervousness. My team, family and friends are making sure everything is perfect, from the smallest detail to the biggest arrangements. It’s a beautiful chaos, but I’m enjoying every moment of it.” Sufi singer Bismil

He adds, “Marriage, for me, is a partnership of two souls who support, inspire, and grow together. It’s about creating a home filled with love, trust, and mutual respect. It’s also about celebrating each other’s individuality while building a shared journey. To me, it’s the most beautiful duet life can offer.”

Talking about his wife-to-be, Shifa Khan, the singer gushes, “She’s an incredible person — grounded, kind, and full of positivity. We met through family relations, and our bond grew over time. It felt natural, and our families clicked instantly. This rishta wasn’t planned; it just fell into place beautifully, like it was always meant to be.”

Bismil says that he has a few surprises lined up for his bride. “I’ve written a special song for her, which I’ll perform during the sangeet. As for gifts, I’ve picked something personal and meaningful that will make her smile.”

A number of functions have been planned before and after the wedding. “We’ll have all the traditional ceremonies with a touch of uniqueness. There will be haldi, mehendi, sufi night, and the Nikah ceremony, followed by an after party. Each function will reflect our personal style while keeping the rituals intact.”

With his recent India tour, Bismil says that it was “definitely a challenge” to juggle work and wedding preparations. He shares, “But when you love what you do, you find a way to balance it all. My team and family have been a huge support — they handled many of the wedding preparations while I was travelling. And wherever I got a break during the tour, I was on video calls attending (wedding) planning sessions.”