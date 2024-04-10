Sumbul Touqeer: Eid mere liye ek bahana hai apnon ke saath time bitane ka

Actor Sumbul Touqeer has a busy Eid this year as she is shooting for her ongoing show. However, she still has celebration plans with her family. “I might have a dinner party at my place and I would invite my friends over too,” she reveals adding what this festival actually means to her. She says, “It’s like an excuse to spend more time with your family and friends. You invite people over, go to their house and have sewain. So, Eid mere liye ek bahana hai apnon ke saath time bitane ka.” Sumbul Touqeer on Eid celebrations

Sumbul is really close to her father, Touqeer Khan, and she shares how he always makes Eid special for her. She divulges, “We wake up late on Eid and the best part is that papa cooks for us on this day. It just makes our connection stronger.” The actor also recalls some fun childhood memories. “We were 11 cousins and all of us would get together at our grandmother’s place 10 days before Eid. On the day of the festival, we would stand in front of our elders, according to our age. Then ek ek karke pure Parivar ko lootte the hum. Eid used to be about Eidi for us,” she quips.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Going further, the actor sheds light on the ‘magic of Ramzan’. “The month of Ramzan is a detox for your body and soul. It’s a period of purity and there’s something magical about the month of Ramzan that all the negativity in you gets washed away,” Sumbul says, adding that this Eid is more special as she has a bigger family to celebrate it with. Her father got married and she has a sister now. She shares, “I have also met some new people through my show who have become another family for me. So, this Eid I will celebrate it with both my families.”