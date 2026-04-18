Suniel Shetty’s simple desi fitness mantra: Focus on local produce, sports, and ghar ka khaana over western fads

Actor Suniel Shetty is lending his voice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for fitness and healthy living in the recent episode of the radio show Mann Ki Baat, urging people to take the message seriously and return to simple habits Actor and fitness icon Suniel Shetty Shetty says, “When the person in the number one position in the country is advising you to take care of your health, then we need to get serious about it. There is a very famous quote: ‘Wellness is far-far cheaper than illness.’ So, if you don’t fall ill, you can save a lot of money (and trouble).”

Suniel Shetty

The 64-year-old actor adds, “Our Ayush – our traditional medical science – focuses on healthy living. It talks about healing through food, spices, yog, yogic science and Ayurveda. Today, different countries are packaging them and exporting them to us. Whereas we are the originators of that!” The actor says that the basics lie in focusing on local produce. “The start to fitness begins from eating local food from wherever you are,” he says.

Suniel Shetty with Lucknow's mayor Sushma Kharakwal on his visit to city for inauguration of GM Smart Living Studio where he is the brand ambassador