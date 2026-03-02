Suniel Shetty reveals why Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom is unmatched; says he’s ‘not about social media’ like Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the few stars loved across generations. His stardom extends globally, not just within India. In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty explained why other actors have not been able to achieve the level of stardom that SRK enjoys. Suniel Shetty says Shah Rukh Khan is not about social media like Ranbir Kapoor.

Suniel Shetty talks about Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched stardom When asked why no other actor has been able to build the kind of stardom Shah Rukh Khan did, Suniel said, “Because he had music. In India, music matters. He had Yash ji with him and the best songs. His commitment to his craft. Reinventing and inventing himself all the time, the grace. He’s complete from a human perspective. The respect he gives and expects — he’s there when he’s needed.”

Suniel added, “He’s not about social media. He’s not about posting. He has a yesteryear charm, which many of the earlier stars had. The kids of this generation believe that social media is the way forward, that news needs to be put out. But these guys aren’t that way. Like Ranbir — his charm is that he’s not there. He’s there where his work is. His work speaks and the rest is for you to imagine.”

While Shah Rukh is active on social media, he mostly uses it to promote his upcoming projects. However, Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media. The actor has revealed that he scrolls through social media via a private account but refuses to create a public profile or reveal details about his private one.

About Shah Rukh Khan's stardom and upcoming movie Shah Rukh is often referred to as the last of the superstars. His stardom goes far beyond box office numbers or blockbusters. He began his career in television before making it big in Bollywood. The actor first gained recognition for his villainous roles in Baazigar and Darr. He later established himself as the king of romance with films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Veer-Zaara.

Over the years, he delivered major blockbusters including Om Shanti Om, Chak De! India, Don 2 and Chennai Express. After a significant box office setback in 2018, Shah Rukh took a break before returning to the big screen in 2023.

In 2023, he delivered three consecutive blockbusters. He began the year with Pathaan, which collected ₹1,050 crore worldwide, followed by Jawan, which earned over ₹1,100 crore, and concluded with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which collected ₹454 crore globally. He also won his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan in 2025.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting his next film, King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25, 2026.