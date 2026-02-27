Shah Rukh Khan says ‘main courage, enthusiasm ka injection lekar jana chahraha hoon’, praises Avani Lekhar-Praveen Kumar
Shah Rukh Khan lauded paralympic gold-medalist shooter Avani Lekhar, para high jumper Praveen Kumar and Under-19 India cricket team that won the World Cup 2026.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday honoured para high jumper Praveen Kumar and Paralympic gold-medalist shooter Avani Lekhara in Mumbai. Speaking at the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, he praised their courage and enthusiasm. He added that he wanted to take back with him "courage and enthusiasm's injection."
The actor said, "I didn't come here to give an award or do anything of that sort. I came here because in our everyday life, we all need a little boost, we need some vitamins so that we can move forward in life, do something. So the two vitamins of life, I truly believe, are courage and enthusiasm. Today, those whom we are going to honour, that set of people, actually stand for courage and enthusiasm. The first, wonderful set of people who believe that courage is not the absence of difficulty or an obstacle, but it's the will and desire to overcome it at whatever cost. When we have seen these sportspeople, wonderful humans beings compete, you see that it's courage in motion... Main yaha par courage aur enthusiasm ka injection lekar jana chahraha hoon (I want to take back the injection of courage and enthusiasm)."
Apart from Praveen and Avani, he also prasied the Under-19 India cricket team that won the World Cup 2026. He added, "Tonight, when you applaud and when they come on stage, it shouldn’t be to encourage them...I think they are champions. The claps and applause are to thank them that tonight, when we go away from here, we take back the lessons of courage, enthusiasm, and sacrifice from them so we can be better people in life."
Fans will see him next in Siddharth Anand's King. It will also star Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki (2023) alongside Taapsee Pannu.
