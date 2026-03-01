Suniel Shetty says there is a narrative set against Bollywood that it involves drugs and #MeToo: ‘Aisa nahi he’

Actor Suniel Shetty wants viewers to understand that Bollywood is also home to good people who care about quality work. It is not filled with negativity, as is so often perceived to be. Speaking at the ABP News' Ideas of India 2026 summit, the actor shared that the Hindi film industry has a lot to offer, but since the people associated with it are in the limelight, several negative things are circulated. (Also read: Suniel Shetty refuses to watch son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 until it earns ₹500 crore at the box office) Suniel Shetty shared his thoughts on the negativity that is associated with Bollywood.

What Suniel said During the chat, Suniel was asked about the film industry, and he said, “Kyuki actor, singer, sportsman, entertainer ho… woh hamesha public ke aankho mein rehta he aur bohot saare comments uske upar hote he, negative as well as positive, islliye woh mushkil hota he. Achche log he… I don't think ki Bollywood mein achche log nahi he. The thing is ek narrative hamesha hota hain Bollywood ke baare mein. Ki nahi yaar, drugs ke baare mein toh Bollywood he. #MeToo hain toh Bollywood hain. Aisa nahi he (Be it an actor or a singer, or an entertainer, they are always in the public domain. They have to face so many comments, and it is tough. There are good people. I don't think there are no good people in Bollywood. The thing is there is always a narrative on Bollywood that be it drugs or #MeToo, it is always in the news. That is not true).”

‘There are beautiful people in this industry’ He went on to add, “There are beautiful people in this industry. I don't think it is just Bollywood, ye baat life mein bhi hain. Kyuki abuse is views! TRP jab milti hain jab aap gaali dete ho (It is something that extends to life. Because to abuse is get views! It is more TRP when someone abuses). It is not about whether the news is right, it is about whether the news is first.”

Suniel went on to add that he advises his son Ahan Shetty to be a good person first, and then a good actor. Being a good person who is connected to their roots is more important and will take him far.

Ahan was last seen in the war drama Border 2. A spiritual sequel to Border, in which Suniel had a starring role, the film was released in theatres on January 23 and went on to collect ₹327 crore net in India.